Democrats Try Again For Tax Credit For Low-Income Ohioans

By Feb 27, 2019
  • Kalitha Williams from Policy Matters Ohio, Rep. Michael Skindell (D-Lakewood), Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) and Rep. Erica Crawley (D-Columbus) talk about the plan to make the earned income tax credit or EITC non refundable.
    Karen Kasler

With debate over increasing the gas tax and adding another income tax cut in the next budget, Democratic lawmakers and anti-poverty advocates are trying again what they've pushed for years - changes to a tax credit aimed at low-income working Ohioans.

Ohio is one of six states with a non refundable earned income tax credit, which can only zero out tax liability and can’t create a tax refund.  House Democrats want to erase the income cap and make the credit refundable.

Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) said it can be paid for with unspent money in the general revenue fund.

And there’s the deduction created in 2013 that allows small businesses to take the first quarter million dollars of their incomes tax free. “That costs us about a billion dollars a year. And there is an opportunity for us to revisit that," Sykes said.

It’s estimated nearly a million low-income Ohioans could take the changed EITC at a cost of $250 million, which Democrats say is far less than breaks given to wealthy Ohioans and businesses. Last year the EITC cost the state $40 million.

Tags: 
gas tax
income tax cut
FY 20-21 Budget
earned income tax credit
Emilia Sykes
Michael Skindell
erica crawley

Related Content

Senate President "Absolutely" Wants Income Tax Cut If Gas Tax Is Hiked

By Feb 26, 2019
Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) spoke to a gathering of the County Commissioners' Association of Ohio in December 2018.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed 18-cent hike in the gas tax is still before state lawmakers. They would have to approve it as part of the transportation budget, which must be signed into law by March 31.

Democrats Blast DeWine Gas Tax Hike, But He Says It's Necessary

By Feb 25, 2019
Democrat Richard Cordray (left) and Republican Mike DeWine shake hands before the final gubernatorial debate, sponsored by the Ohio Debate Commission.
David Petkiewicz, Cleveland.com

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has found himself in a tough position right at the start of his administration – having to raise a tax that hits most Ohioans. And Democrats have pounced on him for it.

Small Business Tax Cut Getting Much Attention As Shortfall Approaches A Billion Dollars

By Jun 16, 2017
Karen Kasler

As the state’s budget shortfall approaches a billion dollars, a tax cut adopted four years ago is getting close attention. The small business tax cut promoted by Republican leaders has saved business owners money – but has gained a lot of criticism in the process.