DeWine Accelerates Virtual Driving Program In Ohio

By 39 seconds ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine watches a teenager practice driving through the virtual assessment.
    Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine says part of the state's effort to keep young people safe must involve improving teenage driving. That's why Ohio is rolling out a new program that can give new drivers more practical training before they even get behind the wheel through a virtual driving assessment.

DeWine says fatal car crashes are among the leading causes of death among teenagers and young adults. Last year, more than 135 drivers between 16 and 25 were killed in a crash, with more than 17,000 injured.

DeWine says their plan to put a virtual driving assessment system in every driving exam location can cut down on deadly crashes. He says the next step is to encourage more driving schools to use the assessment as well.

"And to get them better data and in this case to get them a diagnostic tool that can assist them in making better drivers," says DeWine.

The virtual system tracks issues the new driver has so they can address it before actually hitting the road.

"New drivers who pass their on-the-road exams still need to build up their skills and experience," DeWine says. "By providing this scientific feedback after the ORE, new drivers will know the skills they still need to master, and those who fail the in-car exam will know the skills they need to practice for next time." 

The virtual assessment is part of DeWine's “Ready, Test, Drive!” program will install 400 customized systems in Ohio’s 57 driver examination locations.

