DeWine Allowing Child Care Centers To Return To Regular Ratios

  Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) announced on Tuesday that starting August 9, child care centers can begin operating under the regular class sizes and ratios before the pandemic began.

Child care centers that want to continue operating under the pandemic guidelines can do so and continue to receive subsidies. But DeWine says the change to allow for regular ratios can help families trying to figure out where to send their children, especially with more school districts moving to virtual learning.

DeWine says health experts believe Ohio is starting to see a plateau in some of the COVID-19 numbers, including cases. But the rate of increase for deaths, a lagging indicator, is still climbing. DeWine says they're seeing the spread of the virus in what he calls "casual events."

The governor says health experts around the state are tracking the spread of COVID-19 through gatherings such as parties, fundraisers, and road trips, where people congregate indoors without distance or masks.

DeWine says people are getting infected at these events then spreading it in other places, like the workplace.

"It's not a question of 'ok I'm going to go out and do something risky, and the only person it's going to hurt is me.' It's a different story," says DeWine.

He also announced that only junior fairs will be allowed to continue after July. The guidelines prohibit midways, grandstands, and implements a 10 p.m. curfew.

Coronavirus
Mike DeWine

