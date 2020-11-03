DeWine Among Millions Of Ohioans Waiting In Lines To Vote On Election Day

By 2 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine checks in to vote at the Cedarland Event Center in Cedarville, after waiting in line to vote on Election Day.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Gov. Mike DeWine checks in to vote at the Cedarland Event Center in Cedarville, after waiting in line to vote on Election Day.
    Karen Kasler
  • The DeWines took their place at the back of the line after speaking to reporters.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    The DeWines took their place at the back of the line after speaking to reporters.
    Karen Kasler
  • The DeWines greet their son-in-law and grandson as they wait to vote.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    The DeWines greet their son-in-law and grandson as they wait to vote.
    Karen Kasler

Though a record 3.4 million Ohioans cast ballots early by mail or in person, among those standing in lines to vote on election day was Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, near his home in Cedarville.

DeWine and his wife Fran arrived at the Cedarland Event Center around 10:20, wearing masks and keeping a six-foot distance for DeWine’s first face-to-face press event in months.

“I’m kind of a traditionalist, I guess. I’ve always voted this way," DeWine said. “I think one, one time maybe I was out of town I voted absentee, I can’t remember. But you know, this is where we always vote, see our neighbors out. It’s always a good thing.”

They joined a line of about 50 voters, which took 45 minutes to get through. They greeted and spoke to many people, including their son-in-law and grandson Tadhg, who was born not long after his inauguration as governor in 2019.

DeWine said he voted for "the President", because he said he’s very happy with the nominations to the US Supreme Court and the federal courts, the economy and the development of a coronavirus vaccine, which DeWine said Trump doesn’t get much credit for.  Fran DeWine said she also planned to vote for President Trump.

But DeWine said after the election, the state and nation need to come together to fight the virus as a common enemy.

This public appearance for DeWine is a departure from the last few months.

DeWine's twice-weekly press conferences haven't been in the same room with reporters since April, and he's done appearances and events from his home since August, after he tested positive for coronavirus in a rapid test before he planned to greet President Trump in Cleveland. Two follow-up PCR tests came back negative.

Tags: 
2020 presidential election

Related Content

Ohio Voters Line Up For Early Morning Voting On Election Day

By 3 hours ago
Early morning voters line up at this precinct in Canal Winchester with sunrise on the horizon.
Andy Chow

Many voters lined up at their local polling location around the state to kick-off the last day of voting in the 2020 election. Even with an emphasis on early voting, there were still long lines spotted in Ohio.

Long Waits Again As Thousands Cast Ballots At Close Of Weekend Early Voting In Ohio

By Karen Kasler Nov 2, 2020
An overhead shot of the line behind the Franklin County Board of Elections early vote center around 3:30pm on Sunday, the final day of weekend early voting.
Karen Kasler

Thousands of Ohioans cast ballots on the final day of weekend early voting in Ohio – some standing in line for hours. That includes many at the early voting center in the state capital.

Ohio's Secretary Of State Says He's Pleased With Early Vote Efforts

By Nov 1, 2020
Sec. of State Frank LaRose (R)
Jo Ingles

Early vote centers throughout the state have been busy all weekend. In fact, they’ve been busy since October 6th when Ohioans could begin voting. The state’s election chief is happy about that. 