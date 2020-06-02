DeWine Looking At Stronger Law Enforcement Oversight, Accountability

By & 8 minutes ago
  • Demonstrators gather outside the Ohio Statehouse to protest the death of George Floyd and other black people by police.
    Demonstrators gather outside the Ohio Statehouse to protest the death of George Floyd and other black people by police.
    Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine says he's meeting with state lawmakers to address racial disparities and injustice as demonstrators around the state protest the death of George Floyd, who died under police custody in Minnesota and the former officer now charged with murder. DeWine says it's time for government officials to turn the words of the protesters into action.

DeWine says he wants the state to look at improving the law enforcement system with better training and even removing police officers that demonstrate racist behavior.

He suggests a licensing board for police that reviews complaints, similar to teachers and nurses.

"The ability to see if someone has done something that they should lose that license, to have that profession is probably a way that we should take a look at this," says DeWine.

The governor says this can include a review of police officers involved in past shootings.

The Ohio National Guard has sent 100 of its members to Washington, D.C. to assist the district during demonstrations where people are protesting the death of Floyd.

Major General John Harris, Ohio National Guard's Adjutant General, says the service members will be protecting the White House and other national monuments.

As Harris explains, the national guard, which has also been sent to Columbus and Cleveland, is trained in crowd control.

"We use minimum force necessary to complete the mission. We have a wide ray of equipment, a wide, wide assortment of nonlethal systems that allow us to do that," says Harris.

Harris says the Ohio National Guard was called to Washington, D.C. by the U.S. Secretary of Defense who has this type of authority usually reserved for governors.

Harris said the Ohio National Guard is not in charge in Columbus and Cleveland, but personnel are there to support the mayors and the police chiefs in those cities. Harris said some serve in law enforcement already, and are specifically trained for this assignment: "to protect life, to protect property, and to restore order if necessary."

On Tuesday, DeWine also addressed revisions to Ohio's COVID-19 protocols announcing that all postponed surgeries can go forward and the state expects school to resume in the fall. 

DeWine said surgeries can resume if health care facilities can maintain adequate levels of personal protective equipment and supplies. He also said they must create a plan for conserving and monitoring PPE, supplies and equipment, and maintain a reliable supply chain for both non-COVID-19 cases and if there’s a surge. Those facilities must also detail their plans to test patients and staff, and should continue to use telehealth when possible.

And DeWine also mentioned he’s been talking to school leaders because the state "fully intends to have school in the fall...to have kids back in the classroom." But he noted the date of return to school is determined by local school boards.

Tags: 
George Floyd Protest
protests

Related Content

DeWine Says Society Has Obligation To Stop Racist Police Officers

By May 29, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine is speaking out against what he calls "injustice" and "racism" following the alleged murder of George Floyd, a black man who died while under police custody in Minneapolis. DeWine says Ohio has an obligation to do more to prevent this kind of injustice in the future.

Member Of Congress Hit With Pepper Spray At Protest Speaks Out

By May 31, 2020
Police on bikes at Saturday's rally
Jo Ingles

A member of Congress from Central Ohio was with two local officials and other protestors when she was hit with pepper spray at a protest in Columbus.

Curfew In Columbus; Ohio National Guard Called In To Help With Protests

By May 30, 2020
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine has called the Ohio National Guard in to help with protests in Columbus. And the city's mayor, Andrew Ginther, has imposed a curfew beginning at 10 p.m. that will last until 6 a.m., which he says could be extended if warranted.