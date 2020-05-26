DeWine: Masks Should Be Worn And Shouldn't Be Partisan

  • House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) speaks to masked reporters after session on May 13, 2020.
Gov. Mike DeWine changed his initial mask mandate as a condition of businesses reopening, instead requiring masks for employees but not for customers. But while mask wearing has become something of a partisan symbol, DeWine said it shouldn’t be.

When lawmakers came back for session the last three weeks, some Republicans – including Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) – were maskless.  Some Republican members have been publicly touting their opposition to any kind of mask wearing in public, including Rep. Nino Vitale and Rep. Candace Keller (R-Middletown).

In an interview for "The State of Ohio", DeWine was asked if that’s a mixed message being sent to Ohioans, DeWine said his position is clear, but it’s up to them.

“I'm not going to tell them what to do, whether to wear a mask or not in session. The only thing that I would say is the medical science clearly shows that we respect one another when we wear a mask, and that's the best thing to do," DeWine said.

DeWine said something similar on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday: "This is not about politics. This is not about whether you are liberal or conservative, left or right, Republican or Democrat."

When asked about not wearing a mask at his press gaggle after session on May 6, Householder said he didn’t own a mask.

Masks are recommended in the Statehouse, but not required.

Food Banks And Face Masks

By May 18, 2020
Credit New Path food bank Facebook page

Ohio’s foodbanks employ and serve people who are often in high risk populations for developing COVID-19 because of age or health conditions. So, wearing face masks or coverings is recommended but it also causes some problems.

DeWine Says Reversing Face Mask Mandate 'Not An Easy Decision'

By Apr 29, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine is facing criticism for his reversal on face masks, the state is no longer mandating customers wear face coverings when they go to stores. And while it's been downgraded to a recommendation, DeWine says he's confident people will wear masks.

DeWine Warns He Will Shut Down Businesses Not Following COVID-19 Safety Rules

By May 18, 2020
A tweet of the scene at Standard Hall in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus on Friday, as shared by @musicsaves41. Friday was the first night Ohio bars and restaurants could offer outdoor dining since they were shut down March 15.
@musicsaves41/Twitter

It was a big weekend for the bars and restaurants that reopened outdoor patios. Many chose not to open, and most of those that did observed social distancing. But pictures of some that didn’t were widely circulated on social media.

House Dems Question Workplace Safety During Voting Session

By May 13, 2020
Karen Kasler

Democrats in the Ohio House are accusing Republican leadership of failing to provide a safe workplace while they vote on bills in the Ohio Statehouse. The Democrats say House Session lacks physical distancing while most of their Republican counterparts don't wear face masks.