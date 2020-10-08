DeWine Not Saying Much About Security Needs In Ohio After Thwarted Terrorism Plot In Michigan

Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t saying much about whether Ohio needs to beef up security at polling places due to the exposed plot that militia terrorists allegedly planned to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and try to overthrow the government.

DeWine said he won’t talk about any changes that might be happening to beef up his personal security or the security of other people or places in Ohio since word of the plot in Michigan broke. He said he had no knowledge of the alleged terrorists that were arrested by FBI agents earlier today.

But when asked whether increased security should be provided at polling places statewide, DeWine said police agencies are already working with state leaders to make sure enough protection is available at early voting centers.

“You know there are many counties where a sheriff’s deputy is there and that’s a good idea," DeWine said.

It’s up to boards of elections to request help for poll workers who are tasked with safety at those locations. And though some have made that request, many do not have officers posted at the polls.