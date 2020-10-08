DeWine Not Saying Much About Security Needs In Ohio After Thwarted Terrorism Plot In Michigan

By Oct 8, 2020
  • Voters inside Franklin County polling place
    Voters inside Franklin County polling place
    Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t saying much about whether Ohio needs to beef up security at polling places due to the exposed plot that militia terrorists allegedly planned to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and try to overthrow the government. 

DeWine said he won’t talk about any changes that might be happening to beef up his personal security or the security of other people or places in Ohio since word of the plot in Michigan broke. He said he had no knowledge of the alleged terrorists that were arrested by FBI agents earlier today.

But when asked whether increased security should be provided at polling places statewide, DeWine said police agencies are already working with state leaders to make sure enough protection is available at early voting centers. 

“You know there are many counties where a sheriff’s deputy is there and that’s a good idea," DeWine said.

It’s up to boards of elections to request help for poll workers who are tasked with safety at those locations. And though some have made that request, many do not have officers posted at the polls. 

Tags: 
security
terrorism
Gov Mike DeWine
Michigan terrorism plot

Related Content

Governor Kasich Says Security In Cleveland Is Top Concern

By Jun 15, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. John Kasich says the mass shooting in Orlando shows the importance to make sure there are safety measures in place at places where large crowds gather.

Statehouse Visitors Now Need To Go Through Metal Detectors

By Nov 30, 2015
Jo Ingles

Tomorrow is the annual public holiday party at the Ohio Statehouse. And the hundreds who are expected to attend will receive a different greeting this year.

Ohioans Protest U.S. Military Action That Killed Iranian Leader

By Jan 5, 2020
Some of the protestors in Columbus
Roger Ingles

Some Ohioans who oppose the U.S. assassination of senior Iranian military Commander Qasem Soleimani took to the streets in several cities this weekend including this one in Columbus on Saturday.

Portman Takes Confusing Stance On Gun Regulations

By Jun 15, 2016
Andy Chow

In responding to the tragic mass shooting in Orlando, Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman wanted to make it clear where he stood on selling guns to suspected terrorists. But as Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, his explanation seemed to cause even more confusion.

Ohio Governor John Kasich Says President Obama Needs To Return From Cuba To Deal With Terrorism

By Mar 22, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

Governor and GOP presidential contender John Kasich is calling on President Obama to leave Cuba in light of the terrorism this morning in Brussels, Belgium.