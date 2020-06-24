DeWine: Pending K-12 Guidelines Gives Districts Flexibility

By 5 minutes ago
  • School bus
    School bus
    Dan Konik

School districts around the state are preparing for what the next academic year will look like for students, teachers, and staff. But administrators say they're waiting for the state to give them guidelines before they can put those plans into action.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the Ohio Department of Education will soon announce the state's guidelines for how K-12 schools should operate under the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeWine says the protocols shouldn't be surprising to districts, alluding to social distancing and hand washing rules that have been implemented in other sectors.

"So they're going to have a lot of flexibility on how they do that but the basic science that we've been talking about for the last four months has simply not changed," says DeWine.

School superintendents say they're planning for several scenarios such as required masks or temperature screenings, but they say they need to know the guidelines as soon as possible so they can budget for the necessary changes.

The governor acknowledged that there will be potential challenges for districts, specifically mentioning the issue of transportation. He says buses can become a particular problem especially for districts that bus a large number of students.

Tags: 
Coronavirus - education
Coronavirus
Mike DeWine

Related Content

School Districts From Ohio's Largest Cities Calling For Decisions On Funding, Operations

By Jun 22, 2020
Andy Chow

Most schools say they plan to restart learning in two months but a coalition of school administrators and teachers from the state's largest city school districts say they're waiting on a slew of decisions from Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Education ranging from funding to operations.

DeWine Gets Tested On Live TV While Pushing For Masks, More Testing

By 22 hours ago
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says it is imperative for the state to ward off a spike of COVID-19 as the economy begins to reopen, one way of accomplishing that, according to DeWine, is to increase coronavirus testing.

Democrats Say Lawmakers Should Skip Summer Break To Address Some Key Issues

By 1 hour ago
Democrats talk about issues on Zoom
Jo Ingles

Democrats in the Ohio House say lawmakers need to deal with some important business this summer instead of taking time off. 