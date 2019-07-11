DeWine Warns Feds: Don't Use Ohio Facial Data For ICE Raids

By 32 minutes ago
  • Ohio Department of Public Safety

Some states have been asked to provide photos from driver’s licenses so the feds can use facial recognition software for identification and location purposes. 

Federal immigration officials are ramping up efforts to crack down on people who lack legal residency status. As part of those investigations, some states have been asked to provide photos from driver’s licenses so the feds can use facial recognition software for identification and location purposes.

Gov. Mike DeWine says federal authorities have been able to access Ohio’s facial recognition database that includes Ohioan’s driver’s license photos. But DeWine says those photos shouldn’t be used for sweeping surveillance “dragnets” of Ohioans.

DeWine says, as attorney general, he appointed two separate bipartisan groups that came up with rules to ensure law enforcement agencies that have access to the state’s facial recognition database are not using it improperly.

“This is not a situation where we take BMV pictures and just dump them to the FBI," DeWine says. DeWine says these pictures have been used by police agencies for decades to identify dangerous criminals. He notes facial recognition is just a faster process and adds it doesn’t mean anyone identified by the technology is guilty of anything. DeWine says using it in a way that suggests otherwise would be considered abuse of the system.

Tags: 
facial recognition
drivers' licenses
Gov. Mike DeWine

Related Content

Ohio Is Being Sued Over Fee Collected For Service Not Provided

By Mar 28, 2019
Current Ohio Drivers' License
Ohio Department of Public Safety

A lawsuit has been filed against the state for overcharging some Ohioans who have purchased driver’s licenses or state identification cards recently. 

It Is Now Easier For Low-Income Ohioans To Reinstate Drivers Licenses

By Jan 28, 2019
Ohio Department of Public Safety

It's easier right now but it's a limited time offer.  Here are the details.

Ohio Is Sued Over Way It Handles Drivers Licenses for Refugees & Children Of Undocumented Ohioans

By Oct 30, 2018
Ohio Department of Highway Safety

Two lawsuits have been filed against the state over the way it issues drivers’ licenses to legal refugees or children of undocumented Ohioans. 

New Process Now Sends New Or Renewed Driver's Licenses By Mail

By Jul 2, 2018

Ohioans are now navigating a new process to get their driver’s licenses. It’s mostly the same, but with a big difference.

New Drivers' Licenses, Including Federally Compliant Ones, Coming This Summer - By Mail Only

By Feb 28, 2018
Ohio Department of Public Safety

Some big changes are coming for Ohio drivers’ licenses this summer. Ohio will be one of 42 states that will be mailing drivers’ licenses and state ID cards instead of printing them at the state’s 180 deputy registrars’ offices.