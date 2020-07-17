DeWine's First Non-Budget Veto Nixes Reduced Penalties For Violating Health Orders

By 2 hours ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine
    Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine cast his first non-budget veto, striking down a bill that would lower the fines for violating orders issued by him, his health director or local health departments. And this veto was expected.

DeWine had said he would veto the bill, which would have increased penalties for people who are convicted of dealing drugs near treatment centers. His veto came because of an addition that would reduce fines for violating public health orders during an emergency…like the coronavirus epidemic. Currently, a violator could face 30 days behind bars and a $750 dollar fine but this bill would have scrapped the jail time and reduced the fine to $150. 

There were enough Republican and Democratic votes for the bill to override a veto in the House, but not in the Senate.

Tags: 
Gov. Mike DeWine
bill to reduce violations of health department orders
DeWine vetoes bill to reduce violations of health department orders

Related Content

Will Mask Mandates Work To Reduce Coronavirus In Ohio?

By Jul 13, 2020
Masks sewn by Sew-hio
Marian Jacques

12 Ohio counties are under an order by Gov. Mike DeWine to wear masks in indoor spaces and outdoors in areas where social distancing isn’t possible. That order is meant to reduce coronavirus rates in areas of the state where the virus is raging out of control. But the mask mandate is being met with mixed reactions.

The Fight Over Abortion In Ohio: Where Does It Go From Here?

By Apr 11, 2019
The so-called "Heartbeat Bill", before it was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.
Dan Konik

It’s taken eight years and many hours of testimony, but the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” has been signed into law. Gov. Mike DeWine delivered on his campaign promise to sign the controversial legislation that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. But where does it go from here?

DeWine Likes What He's Hearing About Proposed Opioid Settlement So Far

By Feb 14, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine
Dan Konik

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he is cautiously satisfied with the terms of a potential massive settlement against drug companies and distributors who have been accused of enabling the opioid crisis. Counties could get 30% and the state 15%, with the rest going into a trust. 

Ohio Businesses Tell Lawmakers They Need To Reopen Now

By Apr 15, 2020
Online meeting of the task force
Ohiochannel.org

Small business leaders throughout the state are telling a House panel looking at how to lift Ohio’s Stay Home order they need to allow businesses to open now. 

Ohio House Leader Says He Cannot Require Lawmakers To Wear Masks

By May 28, 2020
Speaker Householder speaks to reporters
Karen Kasler

The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives says he cannot compel members to practice some of the safety measures recommended by Ohio’s health director to prevent the spread of coronavirus.