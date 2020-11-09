Doctors Say Increase In COVID-19 Cases Is Causing Stress In Ohio's Hospitals

By 9 minutes ago

Ohio’s COVID-19 numbers have been increasing steadily during the past couple of weeks. Now, doctors are warning if this pace increases any more, it would affect patient care for everyone. 

Dr. Richard Lofgren, president and CEO of University of Cincinnati Health System says staff at his medical facility and others throughout the state are stressed due to an increase in patients being hospitalized. And he says if the situation worsens, it will affect patient care. 

“And it would result in us needing to think about deferring non-COVID care which we recognize has had and would have adverse effect," Lofgren says.

It's not just staff that is stretched to the limit because of increased care for COVID-19 patients. Ronda Lehman, president of Mercy Health System in Lima, says the influx of COVID patients in hospitals in rural areas has required those facilities to reorganize a bit.

“I have heard a lot of people have been converting spaces, just as we have, along these previous months to make more spaces appropriate for COVID patients," Lehman says.

Some of the patients have been referred to larger medical centers at times to help relieve stress on local hospitals.

Doctors say congregating with family and friends, without masks and social distancing, is causing the virus to spread so quickly and among so many Ohioans. And health authorities are bracing for the situation to worsen in the holiday season. 

Tags: 
COVID-19
Ronda Lehman
Dr. Richard Lofgren
UC Medical Center
Mercy Health
Coronavirus

Related Content

COVID-19 Is Widespread And Hospitalizations For It Are Way Up

By 4 hours ago
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

For the last two weeks, the state has set a record with hospitalizations for COVID-19. And every county in the state of Ohio is considered a “high incidence” county for coronavirus. Health authorities are bracing for the situation to worsen as we go into the holiday season.

DeWine Calls For New Local Ohio COVID Defense Teams

By Oct 29, 2020

Ohio has hit an all-time high in the number of positive cases of COVID-19. During the past 24 hours, 3,590 Ohioans have tested positive for the virus. DeWine is now asking local communities to do more to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie Talks About COVID-19 At Gov. DeWine's Briefing

By Oct 22, 2020
Fmr. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie
Jo Ingles

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie did debate prep with President Trump in Cleveland last month. A few days after the debate, he was hospitalized with COVID-19. Thursday, Christie made a special guest appearance in Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus briefing to drive home a point DeWine has been making. 

COVID-19 Numbers Will Get Worse Before They Get Better, Warns DeWine

By & WVXU Oct 13, 2020
A line of cars outside the Columbus Department of Health for testing in August.
Daniel Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine is sounding a pessimistic warning about the coronavirus pandemic as the state heads toward colder months. The average number of new cases is up, and positivity has increased despite more people getting tested.

Gov. Mike DeWine Says Ohio's Rising COVID-19 Numbers Are "A Gut Punch"

By Oct 8, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s concerned because the spread of COVID-19 continues to worsen in Ohio. 