Drug Deaths Dropped Significantly In Ohio In 2018

By 23 minutes ago
  • A map showing the rates per capita of drug deaths in each of Ohio's 88 counties. The report was released by the Ohio Department of Health in December.
    A map showing the rates per capita of drug deaths in each of Ohio's 88 counties. The report was released by the Ohio Department of Health in December.

Deadly drug overdoses in Ohio fell nearly 22 percent in 2018, to the lowest number in three years. And overdose deaths dropped in every category of drugs except one.

The Ohio Department of Health says 3,764 Ohioans died of drug overdoses in 2018. While that’s still more than 10 people a day, it’s down from 4,854 the year before, or more than 13 a day. And death totals fell in almost every category of drugs – including opioids.  

But there was a 5 percent increase in deaths from psychostimulants such as meth and cocaine – two thirds of those involved fentanyl, which turned up in three quarters of all overdose deaths. But the actual number of fentanyl deaths dropped, and the number involving the even more deadly carfentanil plummeted to just under 3 percent.

Black non-Hispanic women had the lowest overdose death rates, while black non-Hispanic men had the highest rates for the second year in a row. 35-44 year olds made up three quarters of the total who died.

Six of the 10 counties with the highest per capita death rates are in southwest Ohio, with Montgomery County – home to Dayton and long considered the state’s capital of the opioid epidemic – had the highest percentage.  

But overdose deaths there were almost cut in half between 2017 and 2018. Drug deaths also dropped in the urban counties of Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Lucas and Mahoning, but went up 10 percent in Franklin County.

The state’s annual count of drug overdose deaths was released quietly last month, in contrast to previous reports that were introduced in press conferences.

Tags: 
opioid crisis
drug overdoses
fentanyl
cocaine
meth

Related Content

State Reports Overdose Deaths Up 20%, Similar Jump In Fentanyl - But Kasich Sees Some Good News

By Sep 27, 2018
Karen Kasler

4,854 people died of accidental drug overdoses in Ohio last year, according to official stats from the Ohio Department of Health. That’s more than 13 people a day, and a 20 percent increase over 2016. But Gov. John Kasich says there is good news in those numbers.

Ohio Awards $4 Million For Opioid Crisis Solutions

By Aug 27, 2019
Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge winner Eric Gastfriend with DynamiCare Health poses with his "check".
Karen Kasler

Three small companies and University Hospitals in Cleveland will be receiving $1 million each for products they created to help fight opioid abuse with technology.

Report Says Deadly Overdose Deaths Are Still Way Up, Suggesting Opioid Crisis Is Far From Over

By Feb 13, 2018
Karen Kasler

It’ll be a while before the state puts out new official numbers on Ohio’s deadly opioid crisis. But the federal Centers for Disease Control says it has new stats that show the epidemic is nowhere close to slowing down.

Report Shows Increase In Drug Overdose Deaths As Kasich Rolls Out Prescription Rules

By Aug 30, 2017
Andy Chow

More than 4,000 people died of a drug overdose last year in Ohio. That death toll went up by 33 percent over the previous year. And while Gov. John Kasich is rolling out more ways to crack down on painkiller prescriptions, critics believe there’s an obvious resource that’s not being utilized in the opioid crisis.

Opioid Crisis Exploding Numbers And Costs Of Foster Care In Ohio

By Dec 21, 2017
Karen Kasler

On the same day that the federal government released stats showing Ohio has the second-highest opioid death rate in the nation, the state’s children services’ agencies are saying their system is straining under the pressure of the deadly crisis.