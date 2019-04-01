Electoral College Reform Supporters Start Ballot Effort In Ohio

By 17 hours ago
  • Dan Konik

A group has filed paperwork to allow voters to join a national effort to get rid of electoral votes and award the presidency to the candidate who actually gets the most votes.

Attorney General Dave Yost has certified the ballot language summary. Now it’s up to the Ballot Board to give the okay for a national group to begin to collect petition signatures to put an issue before voters that would declare the person who gets the most votes the winner.

Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) says he’s not the one who filed the paperwork to authorize Ohio’s membership in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. But he’s long been behind the idea of scrapping the electoral vote which was originally designed to prevent the tyranny of the majority.

“Right now, what we have is the tyranny of the minority. We have a situation where a minority of people in the United States are actually controlling what happens in our presidential elections," Leland says.

Ohio has 18 electoral votes and all of those go to the winner of the popular vote in the state. But if enough states sign onto this national compact, it would become the law of the nation. So far, 13 states have signed onto it.

There have been several elections in recent years, including the one that swept President Donald Trump into office, where the winner of the popular vote was not the person who took over the nation’s top office.

Tags: 
electoral votes
electoral college

Related Content

Electors In Some States Can Change Their Votes, But Not In Ohio

By Nov 15, 2016
Karen Kasler

Republican President-Elect Donald Trump won more than the 270 electoral votes needed to put him in the White House. But backers of Democrat Hillary Clinton are questioning whether the Electoral College should change since she won more votes overall.

Lawmaker Set To Propose During Lame Duck Session That Ohio Join National Popular Vote Compact

By Nov 28, 2016
OGT/Ohio Channel

Now that the election is over, lawmakers will be coming back to work at the Statehouse for the lame duck session. But the presidential race is likely to come up in what they discuss.

As Electoral College Prepares To Vote, Lawsuit Filed Over Whether State Lawmaker Can Also Be Elector

By Dec 19, 2016
Karen Kasler

One of Ohio’s 18 electors who will cast their votes for Donald Trump today is the target of a lawsuit announced over the weekend. But the situation described in the lawsuit is not new in Ohio.

Ohio's Electoral College Votes Unanimously For President-Elect Donald Trump

By Dec 19, 2016
Andy Chow

There weren’t any surprises inside the Ohio Statehouse today as the state’s 18 electors have cast their ballots for Republican President-Elect Donald Trump. But it wasn’t a day without controversy.