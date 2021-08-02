-
All 538 members of the Electoral College voted across the country Monday – including the 18 electors in Ohio. It’s a process described in law and with…
-
The 538 members of the Electoral College will cast their states’ votes for president today, including the 18 electors in Ohio. With the election certified…
-
Ohio’s Republican attorney general is joining in part of the lawsuit Texas has filed against Pennsylvania. But he's not asking for results in four…
-
A proposal to allow Ohioans to decide whether the state’s 18 electoral votes should go to the winner of the national popular vote has vanished, just a…
-
A group is working to put before Ohio voters a constitutional amendment requiring the state’s presidential electoral votes go to the winner of the…
-
A group has filed paperwork to allow voters to join a national effort to get rid of electoral votes and award the presidency to the candidate who actually…
-
There weren’t any surprises inside the Ohio Statehouse today as the state’s 18 electors have cast their ballots for Republican President-Elect Donald…
-
As Electoral College Prepares To Vote, Lawsuit Filed Over Whether State Lawmaker Can Also Be ElectorOne of Ohio’s 18 electors who will cast their votes for Donald Trump today is the target of a lawsuit announced over the weekend. But the situation…
-
Now that the election is over, lawmakers will be coming back to work at the Statehouse for the lame duck session. But the presidential race is likely to…
-
Republican President-Elect Donald Trump won more than the 270 electoral votes needed to put him in the White House. But backers of Democrat Hillary…