Ethics Panel Says Renacci May Have Campaigned With Taxpayer-Funded Resources

By 6 minutes ago
  • Former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (R-16), then a candidate for U.S. Senate, in a photo taken in his House office and tweeted by his campaign account on March 13, 2018, to remind voters to cast ballots in both the May primary and the November election.
    Former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (R-16), then a candidate for U.S. Senate, in a photo taken in his House office and tweeted by his campaign account on March 13, 2018, to remind voters to cast ballots in both the May primary and the November election.
    @jimrenacci/Twitter

Independent ethics investigators say former Congressman Jim Renacci misused official resources for his campaigns for governor in 2017 and US Senator last year.

A video from “Fox and Friends” on January 12, 2018, is among the Renacci tweets that got Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper to ask the non-partisan Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate.

The office now says there’s substantial reason to believe that Renacci inappropriately used taxpayer funded resources to take videos and photos inside government buildings to promote his campaigns for governor and US Senator on social media. And the report says he continued to even after he and his staff were questioned about it. But because Renacci is no longer in office, it’s unlikely he’ll be sanctioned.  Renacci responded with a statement saying he cooperated fully, though he noted the office isn’t the House Committee on Ethics and that the report doesn’t confirm any misuse. And Renacci says he considers the initial claim frivolous.

Tags: 
jim renacci

Related Content

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown Beats Jim Renacci, Wins Third Term In One Of Few Bright Spots For Democrats

By Nov 7, 2018

Ohio’s senior US Senator won a third term in what was virtually the only bright spot for the state’s Democrats in this midterm election. But the victory for Sherrod Brown over Congressman Jim Renacci was much narrower than many expected.

Sherrod Brown vs. Jim Renacci: U.S. Senate Race Issues Guide

By Andy Chow and Jo Ingles Nov 1, 2018
Dan Konik

In Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has a double-digit lead in most polls over his Republican opponent, Congressman Jim Renacci (R-Wadsworth). Brown is vying for his third term in office in a campaign that has been bitter and personal at times. And Renacci is still working to convince voters to consider his campaign. Both candidates were asked for their views on some of the most pressing issues facing the nation and Ohio.

Renacci Blasts Back At Brown's First Ad With Negative Ad Of His Own

By Jun 4, 2018
Renacci for Senate/YouTube

The Republican candidate for US Senate is firing back at an ad from the Democratic incumbent with an ad of his own. This campaign was expected to be expensive, and now it’s certain to be nasty as well.

Brown Says First Ad In Senate Campaign Shows "Contrast" With Renacci, Who Calls It "False"

By May 21, 2018
@MediumBuying, Twitter

(Editor's update: Politifact graded this ad "mostly false" on May 31.)

The tone of the US Senate race between incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Congressman Jim Renacci may have been set by the very first ad, which ends its short run on broadcast and cable TV around the state today.