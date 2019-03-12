Federal Court Rules Against Planned Parenthood

By 8 seconds ago
  • Bus outside Ohio Statehouse when bill was being debated
    Bus outside Ohio Statehouse when bill was being debated
    Statehouse News Bureau

A federal appeals court has ruled the state can cut federal funding to Planned Parenthood. 

A majority of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals says the state can cut about $1.5 million dollars a year from Planned Parenthood. That money is meant for family planning, cancer screenings and prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases. The ruling overturns a lower court ruling. Iris Harvey, C.E.O. of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, says this will hurt low-income Ohioans.

“What we are looking at is an attack on people who need health care the most," Harvey says.

Ohio Right to Life praises the ruling, saying Ohio taxpayers won’t have to worry about funding abortions, something Harvey says isn’t happening in the first place. She says her group is looking at its legal options.

Tags: 
Planned Parenthood

Related Content

Pro-Life Advocates Celebrate, Pro-Choice Activists Concerned About Family Planning Funds Change

By May 18, 2018
Facebook

Abortion rights advocates in Ohio are worried about the effect of what they call a “gag rule” that would ban family planning clinics that get federal funds from referring women for abortions or from sharing space with abortion providers.

Federal Court Blocks Law That Would Strip More Than $1.4 Million From Planned Parenthood

By Apr 18, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

A federal appeals court has unanimously upheld a decision that says a Planned Parenthood defunding law backed by Ohio lawmakers and Gov. John Kasich is unconstitutional.

Pro-Choice Advocates Set Out To Change Lawmakers' Minds One Story At A Time

By May 3, 2017
Andy Chow

A large majority of the House and Senate are made up of lawmakers with strong pro-life stances. And that’s been reflected in several changes to abortion laws in the past few years. Despite those odds, pro-choice groups want to make sure every lawmaker will hear what they have to say on the issue before casting a vote. 

2016 Year in Review - Abortion

By Dec 28, 2016
Karen Kasler

Abortion is always a contentious issue at the Statehouse. This year was no exception, as abortion ban bills took front and center stage amid the backdrop of the controversial election season.

Aborted Fetal Remains Disposal Bill Gets First Hearing In House

By Jan 20, 2016
Andy Chow

The proposed law requiring abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains got its first hearing in a House committee. 