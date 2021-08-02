-
A state law that bans the use of telemedicine in medication abortions is set to go into effect on April 12th. But a lawsuit has been filed to prevent that…
Many of Ohio’s doctors are already using telehealth to connect to their patients, especially during this pandemic. Now, Planned Parenthood says it is…
As many as 99,000 low income Ohioans who want birth control and reproductive health care services have fewer options now that Planned Parenthood…
The president and CEO of the group's southwest Ohio region says they're shutting down as a result of the Trump administration’s rule that Title X…
Planned Parenthood says it will no longer provide birth control, HIV and STD testing and other health services with federal money known as Title X funds.…
Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio is tapping into the national organization’s emergency funds to be able to provide birth control and other health care…
A federal appeals court has ruled the state can cut federal funding to Planned Parenthood. A majority of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals says the state…
Abortion rights advocates in Ohio are worried about the effect of what they call a “gag rule” that would ban family planning clinics that get federal…
A federal appeals court has unanimously upheld a decision that says a Planned Parenthood defunding law backed by Ohio lawmakers and Gov. John Kasich is…
A large majority of the House and Senate are made up of lawmakers with strong pro-life stances. And that’s been reflected in several changes to abortion…