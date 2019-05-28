Fetal Remains Bill Sponsor Confident After U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

By 8 minutes ago
  • Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township)
    Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township)
    Facebook

The sponsor of a bill requiring fetal remains to be buried or cremated is pleased about a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a similar law from Indiana.

Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) has sponsored a bill requiring burial or cremation of fetal remains three times in Ohio. He says the language came from that Indiana law.

So while Uecker said he thinks if it passes it will be challenged, the court would ultimately rule it’s not an undue burden on women seeking abortions.

“So it would be kind of a difficult process to say that there’s some other reason that was not considered why it should be unconstitutional.”

Uecker isn’t happy that the court didn’t act on another part of the law, banning abortion after the diagnosis of an abnormality.

Ohio has a ban on abortion after a diagnosis of Down syndrome, which along with other bans is working its way through the federal courts.

Tags: 
fetal remains
Joe Uecker

Related Content

Ohio Senate Passes Bill To Require Burial Or Cremation Of Some Fetal Remains

By Mar 27, 2019
Statehouse News Bureau

The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that requires remains of some abortions be buried or cremated. 

Ohio Senate Passes Bill To Require Burial Or Cremation Of Aborted Fetuses

By Jan 17, 2018
Ohio Senate
Ohiochannel.org

The state Senate has passed a bill that would change the way fetal remains can be handled. 

Bill To Specify Handling Of Fetal Remains Passes Ohio Senate Committee

By Jan 10, 2018
Jo Ingles

A bill that would specify the handling of fetal remains that are a result of abortions has made it over another hurdle. The bill passed a Senate committee on a party-line vote.

Aborted Fetal Remains Disposal Bill Gets First Hearing In House

By Jan 20, 2016
Andy Chow

The proposed law requiring abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains got its first hearing in a House committee. 