Fetal Remains Bill Sponsor Confident After U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

The sponsor of a bill requiring fetal remains to be buried or cremated is pleased about a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a similar law from Indiana.

Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) has sponsored a bill requiring burial or cremation of fetal remains three times in Ohio. He says the language came from that Indiana law.

So while Uecker said he thinks if it passes it will be challenged, the court would ultimately rule it’s not an undue burden on women seeking abortions.

“So it would be kind of a difficult process to say that there’s some other reason that was not considered why it should be unconstitutional.”

Uecker isn’t happy that the court didn’t act on another part of the law, banning abortion after the diagnosis of an abnormality.

Ohio has a ban on abortion after a diagnosis of Down syndrome, which along with other bans is working its way through the federal courts.