A law that requires burial or cremation of fetal tissue from an abortion will not go into effect tomorrow as planned. An Ohio judge granted a preliminary…
Abortion clinics that wanted a temporary restraining order against the state over a new law didn’t get it. But they will get another court hearing soon.…
Abortion providers are suing the state to stop a new law that requires burial or cremation from aborted fetal remains. The ACLU of Ohio’s Legal Director,…
The Ohio House has passed, along party lines, another abortion bill. This one requires fetal remains from abortions be buried or cremated.The bill, which…
The sponsor of a bill requiring fetal remains to be buried or cremated is pleased about a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a similar law from Indiana.Sen. Joe…
The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that requires remains of some abortions be buried or cremated. The Senate passed bill requires remains from elective…
The state Senate has passed a bill that would change the way fetal remains can be handled. The bill requires what is being called the human burial or…
A bill that would specify the handling of fetal remains that are a result of abortions has made it over another hurdle. The bill passed a Senate committee…
It’s a case of déjà vu’ in the Ohio Legislature, which has the strongest Republican majority in half a century. Some abortion bills that were proposed but…
The state of Ohio has settled its legal battle with Planned Parenthood, agreeing to pay thousands in legal fees and to not enforce controversial rules on…