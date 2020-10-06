First Day Of Early Voting In Ohio Draws Big Crowds

By 13 minutes ago

Early voting is underway in Ohio, so voters who ordered ballots by mail will begin receiving those soon. But thousands of voters will go to their local boards of elections to cast ballots in person, starting today.

Columbus resident Brandy Seymour said she’s concerned about another lockdown like Ohio experienced in the May primary. And she said it’s so important she was willing to stand in line for a little more than an hour at the Franklin County Board of Elections to make sure her vote is in. 

“I’m worried about people taking votes and throwing them away in the mail. I mean, think about it – how reliable is the postal service anyway? Like, I mean, even just mailing a Christmas card. You hear stories about ‘oh yea, this Christmas card was mailed in 1920 and they just found it and mailed it," Seymour said. Columbus resident Manny Tarver also didn't want to wait to cast his ballot in person. "I didn't want to wait until the last minute. I didn't want to do the mail in ballots."So I just felt that I actually had to get out and go vote today," Tarver said. Lines at county boards of elections around the state were forming before sunrise in many cases. Polls opened at 8 a.m. And by 10 a.m., many voters had waited an hour or more to get into this Franklin County Early Vote Center where they could cast their ballots. 

Credit voter checks in to vote at Franklin County Early Vote Center / Jo Ingles
Aaron Sellers with the Franklin County Board of Elections said 150 machines had been placed inside the warehouse with plenty of distance so voters could cast their ballots safely. 
view inside the Franklin County Early Vote Center
Credit Jo Ingles
 Back in 2016, 550 people cast their ballots in the first hour and a half on the first day early in-person voting was available. Today, during that same period of time, 2,486 had voted. ballots at their county boards of elections on this first day of in person voting. 
Inside the Delaware County Early Vote Center, 12:30 p.m.
Credit Jo Ingles
Just north of Columbus, in suburban Delaware County, voters were also heading to the polls early. Board of Elections Director Karla Herron said 500 had voted in the first few hours of voting. And though she didn't know exactly how that compared with 2016, she said she knew there were many more voters in the earliest hours this time around. Rural areas saw crowds too. In reliably conservative Tuscarawas County, south of Canton, voters were lined up around the county's Board of Elections. Some stood in line for more than an hour to cast their ballots when early voting began at 8 a.m.  
Tuscarawas County Early Voting Site
Credit Drew Silverthorn
The number of Ohioans who want to cast ballots by mail has increased this year. Secretary of State Frank LaRose reported 2.1 million Ohioans had requested mail-in ballots before the early voting officially began. Many of those were sent out yesterday. 
Ohio ballots prepared for mailing
Credit Dan Konik

ballots prepared for mailing on October 5, 2020
Credit Dan Konik

But this year, many voters said they questioned the reliability of the United States Postal Service, especially given some of the changes that have been made recently. And President Trump has tried to persuade his supporters to ditch the mail-in ballots and show up in person on Election Day instead.  Some voters have elected to deposit their ballots in drop boxes at their county boards of elections.

Lake County drop box
Credit Abigail Bottar, WKSU
Ohio Secretary of State LaRose expects larger than usual crowds on November 3rd. He's instructed boards of elections to recruit 50% more poll workers than they usually have on that day. 

Tags: 
early vote
Election 2020
2020 presidential election
Franklin County Early Voting Center
Delaware County Early Voting Center
Tuscarawas County Early Voting Center
Frank LaRose
Aaron Sellers
Karla Herron
Brandy Seymour
Manny Tarver

Related Content

Lawsuits Go On In Ohio Over Drop Boxes, Signatures And Electronic Ballot Requests

By Sep 21, 2020
Cuyahoga County Ballot Drop Box
Statehouse News Bureau

There are four different lawsuits pending right now over Ohio’s voting processes. They range from the way absentee ballot requests can be made to how mail-in ballots can be returned to boards of elections.

US Senators Explain Their Changed Positions On Confirming A Supreme Court Nominee In 2016 And Now

By Sep 22, 2020
Senators Sherrod Brown (D) and Rob Portman (R)
Jo Ingles,Statehouse News Bureau

Republican Ohio US Senator Rob Portman has been called a hypocrite in recent days for not doing what he called for in an op-ed back in 2016 – holding off on confirmations for a US Supreme Court justice replacement in a presidential election year. Democratic Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, who urged confirmation in 2016, has changed his position too. But they both say things are different now.

Secretary Of State Responds To Court About Why He Won't Comply With Its Order

By Sep 16, 2020
Sec. of State Frank LaRose
Jo Ingles

The Franklin County Court that yesterday ruled Secretary of State Frank LaRose could and should allow installation of more ballot drop boxes throughout Ohio has taken another action. That same court is asking LaRose to explain comments made by his office that indicate he’ll keep in place a directive that prohibits additional drop boxes. 

The Traditional Campaign Season Begins But It Might Look Different This Year

By Aug 28, 2020
President Trump in Columbus, March 2016
Jo Ingles

Labor Day marks the point when campaigns ramp up visits to states. The itineraries for in-person campaigning haven’t been finalized yet. Republican President Donald Trump has been to various parts of Ohio a few times this summer. Democrat Joe Biden’s hasn’t been campaigning much in person anywhere but he’s expected to start doing more of that soon. 

A Second Lawsuit Has Been Filed Over Adding Ballot Drop Boxes

By Aug 27, 2020
Lake County drop box
Abigail Bottar, WKSU

A second lawsuit has been filed against the Ohio Secretary of State, asking a court to order more ballot drop boxes being installed throughout the state. 