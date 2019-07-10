Former Speaker - Now Lt. Gov. - Says He's Not Concerned About Budget Stalemate

By Jul 10, 2019
  • Lt. Gov. Jon Husted
    Lt. Gov. Jon Husted
    Dan Konik

Ohio has been operating under a temporary budget for a week and a half. Lawmakers didn’t pass a new permanent two-year budget by the June 30th deadline because they still disagree on some key sticking points. One top elected official who once led the Ohio House isn't too concerned about the budget stalemate.

Ohio Lieutenant Gov. Jon Husted didn’t have to oversee a temporary budget years ago when he was the House Speaker more than ten years ago. Unlike majority Republicans who currently control the House and Senate, the GOP members which controlled the House back then agreed on tax cuts and government funding. When asked what he thinks about the current budget fight, Husted downplays the situation.

“Everybody’s part of success and everybody’s part of failure and so, we all learn from this process. The end product is going to be a good product," Husted says.

Ohio’s temporary budget will expire on July 17th.

Tags: 
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted
budget

Related Content

Democrats Question Time Spent On Abortion Bills Instead Of Budget

By Jul 5, 2019
Protestors unfurl sign as House approves "Heartbeat Bill"
Jo Ingles

Ohio is operating on a budget extension since lawmakers failed to pass a new two-year state budget by the constitutionally mandated June 30th deadline. Some Democrats are whether time that was spent on a controversial abortion law recently put on hold by a federal court could have been used better hammering out details of the state budget.

Report Urges Lawmakers To Increase Funding For Social Services In New Budget

By Jan 28, 2019
Advocates for Ohio's Future

A new report by a coalition of social service groups says state leaders need to invest in families, Ohio’s seniors and the poorest in the state when they approve the next two-year state budget. 

Kasich Proposes Withholding Less From Paychecks

By Aug 7, 2018
Andy Chow

The state’s budget office is forecasting a surplus at the end of this fiscal year. Gov. John Kasich says he wants to take that extra money and adjust withholdings, resulting in more money in Ohioans’ paychecks. 

State Rainy Day Fund Climbs To $2.7B, Dems Criticize Budget Cuts

By Jul 11, 2018
Andy Chow

The state has deposited more than $650 million dollars into the rainy day fund. Despite being a large pot of money, Gov. John Kasich is warning state leaders to leave it alone. 

Proposed Panel Would Bring Additional Verification To State's Economic Status

By Aug 28, 2017
Ohio House

After a fiscal year that showed budget estimates were off for 11 months, a pair of Republican lawmakers wants to change up the budget-making process. They want to create a panel to look at the state’s economic forecast on a more consistent basis. This could ultimately circumvent the process around the governor’s office.