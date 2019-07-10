Former Speaker - Now Lt. Gov. - Says He's Not Concerned About Budget Stalemate

Ohio has been operating under a temporary budget for a week and a half. Lawmakers didn’t pass a new permanent two-year budget by the June 30th deadline because they still disagree on some key sticking points. One top elected official who once led the Ohio House isn't too concerned about the budget stalemate.

Ohio Lieutenant Gov. Jon Husted didn’t have to oversee a temporary budget years ago when he was the House Speaker more than ten years ago. Unlike majority Republicans who currently control the House and Senate, the GOP members which controlled the House back then agreed on tax cuts and government funding. When asked what he thinks about the current budget fight, Husted downplays the situation.

“Everybody’s part of success and everybody’s part of failure and so, we all learn from this process. The end product is going to be a good product," Husted says.

Ohio’s temporary budget will expire on July 17th.