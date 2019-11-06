Gas Tax Hike Allows ODOT To Green Light Nearly $400 Million In Road Projects

For the first time in several years, an Ohio Department of Transportation panel has voted to move forward on hundreds of millions of dollars in road construction projects.

ODOT director Jack Marchbanks said the Transportation Review and Advisory Council (TRAC), has nearly $400 million to spend thanks to the increase in the gas tax that took effect in July. The TRAC process was suspended last year, as ODOT struggled with its finances.

“Prior to this package passing, we only had $10-12 million available for projects, and that was just to take care of change orders with the existing projects. So this really is a good day," Marchbanks said.

27 projects around the state had applied for funding. 20 were moved forward on interstates and state routes, fixing up interchanges and widening and adding express lanes. Half of them have funding attached, while the others were moved forward to the next stage without funding.

ODOT says these projects will help relieve congestion and enhance capacity, but that the agency is not building new infrastructure. That was a complaint raised during debate over the gas tax - that too many unneeded road projects had been built and now must be maintained.

The projects getting funding from TRAC this time are: