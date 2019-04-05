Gov. DeWine's New Strategy To Help Fight Opioids In Minority Communities

By 6 minutes ago
  Gov. Mike DeWine and his working group
    Gov. Mike DeWine and his working group
    Jo Ingles

Governor Mike DeWine has created a Minority Health Working Group as part of his strategy to fight opioid abuse. 

DeWine says the goal of this group is simple.

“The goal is to make sure this group takes a hard, hard look at how we deliver the services in the state of Ohio, both in the mental health area and in the addiction area to make sure we are culturally sensitive," DeWine says.

And DeWine says the services must be accessible.

The group is made up of people who have expertise in mental, physical and behavioral health.

