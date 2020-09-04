Governor DeWine Has A Warning For Ohioans This Labor Day

Labor Day is usually marked with barbeques with families and friends. But this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio’s governor warning against that. 

Gov. Mike DeWine is urging Ohioans to choose their Labor Day activities carefully. He says it would be much safer to enjoy an outdoor hike in a non-populated area than to attend a neighborhood cookout. 

We’ve got a lot of things going for us in Ohio and we don’t want to turn back. What we do, what we don’t do will certainly determine the fall," DeWine says.

DeWine says leaders at schools are seeing outbreaks associated with students congregating with others. And he fears if Ohioans resort to typical Labor Day activities, the number of COVID-19 cases could spike.

