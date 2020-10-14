Governor DeWine Says He's Worried There Will Soon Be An Increase In Deaths From COVID-19

State health leaders say COVID-19 infections are increasing in recent weeks when compared with the same time last month. And Gov. Mike DeWine warns that might translate into more deaths from the virus in the future. 

DeWine says COVID-19 cases are on the rise, with over a thousand confirmed cases every day for more than a week. But Ohio recorded 12 confirmed deaths Tuesday, with numbers in the single digits the three days before that. But DeWine says he’s worried about the death rates.

“They’re the lagging, lagging indicator so when you see these numbers as high as they are today, we may see those results in two, three, four weeks," DeWine says.

Hospitalization numbers are also gradually increasing. DeWine says he’s worried that people are letting their guards down by congregating with others and not wearing masks consistently. And he says that’s worrisome as the weather is getting colder and people will be spending more time inside.  

COVID-19 Numbers Will Get Worse Before They Get Better, Warns DeWine

By & WVXU 20 hours ago
A line of cars outside the Columbus Department of Health for testing in August.
Daniel Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine is sounding a pessimistic warning about the coronavirus pandemic as the state heads toward colder months. The average number of new cases is up, and positivity has increased despite more people getting tested.

Gov. Mike DeWine Says Ohio's Rising COVID-19 Numbers Are "A Gut Punch"

By Oct 8, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s concerned because the spread of COVID-19 continues to worsen in Ohio. 

Help On The Way For Struggling Performing Arts Groups, Theatres

By 20 hours ago
Ohio Theatre, June 2020
Jo Ingles

The Columbus Museum of Art has announced it was laying off 39 employees and slashing their budget due to money lost during coronavirus. It’s the latest example of an arts organization that has suffered because of COVID-19. But there might be some help coming soon from the state for struggling performing arts theaters.

DeWine Wants Ohio To Learn Lessons From Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis

By Oct 6, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine holds a mask made by his wife Fran at a press conference in April.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio), who took some of the most aggressive actions in the country early in the pandemic, says he agrees with President Donald Trump that people should not let the coronavirus "dominate" their lives. However, DeWine adds that people should be cautious and still take it seriously.

U.S. Congresswoman Says President Trump Is Dangerous And Puts The Country At Risk

By Oct 6, 2020
Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus)
Jo Ingles

Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) says she’s not surprised that President Trump, upon arriving back to the White House after his hospital stay for COVID-19, removed his mask and downplayed the serious nature of the virus. 