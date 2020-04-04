Governor Says Ohio Will Get Medical Equipment Wherever It Can

Some Ohio breweries have switched from producing alcohol to making hand sanitizer. Other companies are making or recycling medical grade masks needed by doctors and nurses on the front lines, and some have donated medical supplies. But state leaders are not just relying on the state’s businesses to meet those demands.

Gov. Mike DeWine says a plane full of personal protective equipment will arrive in Ohio Tuesday. And he says the state has plans to purchase more PPE for medical facilities that need it.

“I get it.  I understand. And so we are working on two fronts for a lot of this personal protection equipment. One is to get some of it manufactured here but we are not waiting for that. We are working ahead and we are going to buy it wherever we can buy it," DeWine says.

DeWine says he’s concerned that equipment could be seized. But he says his employees who are facilitating these purchases understand how badly the equipment is needed and will do all they can to make sure it gets to health professionals.

