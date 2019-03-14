Group Gives DeWine Report On Mental Illness, Drug Addiction Needs

By 16 hours ago
  • Former Gov. Ted Strickland (D) shakes hands with Gov. Mike DeWine (R) as Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware watches. Strickland and Ware are both members of the RecoveryOhio Advisory Council.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Former Gov. Ted Strickland (D) shakes hands with Gov. Mike DeWine (R) as Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware watches. Strickland and Ware are both members of the RecoveryOhio Advisory Council.
    Karen Kasler
  • RecoveryOhio Advisory Council member Terry Russell, the Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Ohio, speaks about the report as Gov. Mike DeWine looks on.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    RecoveryOhio Advisory Council member Terry Russell, the Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Ohio, speaks about the report as Gov. Mike DeWine looks on.
    Karen Kasler
  • Gov. Mike DeWine holds a copy of the RecoveryOhio Advisory Council's report.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Gov. Mike DeWine holds a copy of the RecoveryOhio Advisory Council's report.
    Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine has said repeatedly that mental health and drug addiction are two areas he’ll focus on in his first budget. The group that he appointed to study the needs in those areas has delivered to him a report, just hours before that budget comes out.

The RecoveryOhio Advisory Council’s report includes 75 recommendations, such as a campaign to reduce stigma around mental illness, drug abuse prevention coordination, and the expansion of crisis services, especially for kids.

Terry Russell with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Ohio said these initiatives may cost a lot upfront, but they’ll pay off.

“These proposals will save millions and millions of taxpayers’ dollars that are being currently spent on law enforcement, emergency rooms, and allow the people being served being productive citizens who bring in taxes," Russell said.

DeWine said many of the recommendations will be reflected in his budget, which will be released Friday.

DeWine said Ohio is in a public health crisis – losing 13 people a day to drug overdoses, and 5 Ohioans daily to suicide.

Tags: 
RecoveryOhio
mental illness
drug addiction
opioid crisis
Gov. Mike DeWine
Terry Russell

Related Content

What Gov. DeWine Is Hearing From Opioid Treatment Providers On The Front Lines Of The Battle

By Jan 29, 2019
L-R - Gov. DeWine, Lori Criss (Director of Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services), Alisha Nelson (Director, RecoveryOhio)
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine and leaders of his program to fight opioid abuse in Ohio are meeting with local advocates from around the state to share ideas. Here are some highlights from his most recent session in Columbus.

Gov. DeWine's Plan To Focus On Health Of Families Is Getting Good Reviews

By Mar 6, 2019
Gov. DeWine's public health team
Andy Chow

In his State of the State speech, Gov. Mike DeWine said he will have a team of cabinet members dedicated to dealing with public health including opioid abuse, mental health services and the health of families. And that idea is getting good reviews right now.

DeWine Says His First State Of The State Speech Will Include Kids, Public Health Issues

By Mar 3, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine gestures at a news conference in his Statehouse office.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine's first joint address to the Ohio House and Senate will happen Tuesday at noon in the Statehouse, which is a change from the last seven years, when former Gov. John Kasich took the speech to different cities.