Gun Rights Group Leader's Comments Get Review From State Troopers

By 20 minutes ago
  • Chris Dorr gestures during an 80 minute video on the Facebook page of the group he leads, Ohio Gun Owners.
    Chris Dorr gestures during an 80 minute video on the Facebook page of the group he leads, Ohio Gun Owners.
    Facebook

The Ohio Highway Patrol is reviewing comments made by a leader of a pro-gun rights group following the unveiling of a package of gun control proposals by Gov. Mike DeWine.

The killing of 10 people in a shooting outside a bar in Dayton resulted in a package of gun law changes, and quick reaction from gun rights groups.

In the hour and 20 minute video posted on the Facebook page for Ohio Gun Owners, Chris Dorr said the group won’t compromise on the 17 point plan DeWine outlined, which includes background checks, a version of a red flag gun seizure law and social media monitoring. And he warned of what he called “political bodies” all over the ground.

“At some point when you come across the target field we gun owners will pull the trigger and leave the corpse for the buzzards. That’s our version of negotiation with these people," Dorr said in the video. He's also seen gesturing in a way that could indicate shooting motions.

Dorr also slammed the pro-gun Buckeye Firearms Association, saying the group is the enemy for working with the DeWine administration on the package.

A spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine confirms that the Ohio Highway Patrol is reviewing the comments in the video, but that no criminal investigation has been launched.

Tags: 
guns
Dayton shooting
Ohio Gun Owners

