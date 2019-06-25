Gun Safety Group To Submit New Paperwork To Close Gun Show Loophole

A gun safety group that wants to convince Ohio lawmakers to require background checks on nearly all gun sales is not giving up on its effort, though Attorney General Dave Yost rejected first attempt.

Yost said the summary of the petition Ohioans for Gun Safety would use to gather signatures was misleading. The group’s Dennis Willard says it will be resubmitted soon.

“We think we have addressed the questions he raised sufficiently and now we will be able to collect signatures to put background checks for gun sales in Ohio before voters and the Legislature,” Willard says.

The group would need to gather 132,000 signatures to put it before lawmakers. If they reject it, the group can gather more signatures and take it to voters next year.