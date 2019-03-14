H2Ohio Fund To Prioritize Clean Water Projects

By 9 seconds ago
  • Lake Erie
    Lake Erie
    IanSkylake17/Shutterstock

Gov. Mike DeWine says the new clean water initiative will create a permanent source of revenue for current and future water quality challenges.

From harmful algal blooms to failing septic systems to lead contamination, DeWine says he wants the state to be prepared for any water crisis that might come its way.

The H2Ohio Fund will set a pot of money aside that the state can continually turn to for future projects.

“It would take us out of this budget cycle where we’re, every two years, wondering how much money is gonna be available to make sure that our water is clean and available to all Ohioans,” says DeWine.

The money will come from surplus money at the end of this two-year budget and the next one. DeWine says it could reach about $900 million in ten years.

He says he’ll have details on what that money will be spent on when his budget is released.

Tags: 
Lake Erie
H2Ohio
FY 20-21 Budget

Related Content

DeWine Calls For 30 New Drug Courts In Ohio

By Mar 12, 2019
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine will propose the creation of 30 new specialty dockets, known as drug courts, as part of his budget expected to be officially released Friday. The move is one of DeWine's first major announcements when it comes to fighting the opioid crisis.

Farm Group Says Clean Lake Erie Regulations Should Come With Proper Support

By Mar 6, 2019
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine says it’s time for the state to do more to protect what he calls the jewel of Ohio -- Lake Erie. Those efforts will likely include working with farmers to deal with runoff.

Mike DeWine Proposes Dramatic Increase To Children Services Funding

By Mar 7, 2019
Andy Chow

Children services officials are celebrating a proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine that nearly doubles the amount of state funding that goes towards their cause. They say this is the first indication in a long time that the state is taking issues like foster care seriously. 