A bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature that would levy stiff fines and penalties on cities that dump raw sewage into the western basin of Lake…
Ohio farmers say they’re on board with the state’s plans to slow down agricultural runoff into Lake Erie, which Gov. Mike DeWine has said is the biggest…
Gov. Mike DeWine has released details of his plan to improve water quality in Ohio, starting with preventing toxic algae blooms in Lake Erie. The H2Ohio…
Gov. Mike DeWine signed a two-year budget deal which included $172 million for improving the water quality in Lake Erie, but he hopes more money can be…
As Congress looks over President Donald Trump’s budget, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is criticizing the administration for proposing a 90% cut to…
Gov. Mike DeWine says the new clean water initiative will create a permanent source of revenue for current and future water quality challenges.From…
Gov. Mike DeWine says it’s time for the state to do more to protect what he calls the jewel of Ohio -- Lake Erie. Those efforts will likely include…
Ohio Senate Republicans are saying one of their top goals is to protect what they believe to be the state’s number one natural resource: Lake Erie. They…
The Kasich administration says it’s disappointed in a commission’s vote yesterday to delay action on the governor’s executive order creating tougher rules…
The saga to implement tougher water quality standards to stop algae blooms in Lake Erie goes on. A state commission has decided once again to delay an…