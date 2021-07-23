© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government/Politics

New Bill Would Crack Down On Cities That Dump Sewage In Lake Erie

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published July 23, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT
Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton)
Dan Konik
/
Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton)

A bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature that would levy stiff fines and penalties on cities that dump raw sewage into the western basin of Lake Erie. 

Republican Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton) says a 2010 estimate says there are at least 41 billion gallons of sewage in Lake Erie alone. 

“My God, how disgusting,” Cross says.

Cross says while farm runoff is often blamed for water quality problems, he says it’s cities dumping sewage that causes the lion’s share of the issues. So, his bill would increase penalties significantly and repeat offenders could face more than a million dollars in fines. 

“We need to shoot one across the bow and take this bill and shove it right up their sewer pipes to catch their attention,” Cross says.

Cross also says lawmakers need to find federal dollars to pay for sewer upgrades for cities that don’t have adequate sewage plants. 

Some Northwest Ohio cities say they are making improvements to their sewage operations. The city of Toledo has spent more than $500 million on its sewage system. It touts awards it has received in recent years as proof the city's sewage and water system is environmentally friendly. And Maumee, which has dumped sewage into the basin throughout the years, has recently raised rates on its residents to pay for improvements to its system.

Tags

Government/PoliticsLake ErieJon Crosssewagesewage dumpsbill to increase fines for dumping sewage into Lake Erie
Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content