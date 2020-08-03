High School Sports Officials Requesting Changes To Health Order

A revised health order continues to state that contact sports teams cannot conduct games with other teams, and cannot allow spectators at their scrimmages. High school sports officials say they're working with state leaders to make changes.

The latest health order limits contact sports in Ohio to inter-team scrimmages, with no spectators, and requires every athlete and team staff member to be tested for COVID-19 up to 72 hours before the event.

Tim Stried, Ohio High School Athletic Association director of communications, says they're working with the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine's office on fall seasons for contact sports like football, soccer, and field hockey.

"Obviously high school sports are so much different than college and pro sports. And some of those requirements are just not practical or possible at the high school level," says Stried.

Stried says the required testing is not practical, and given that high school athletes are minors, Stried says it's important to at least allow parents at games.