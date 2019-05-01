House Budget Would Change Controversial Small Business Tax Cut

  Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) talks to reporters in January 2019.
    Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) talks to reporters in January 2019.
The House version of the budget comes out Thursday. And it will include a change to a controversial deduction that allows some small businesses to take up to a quarter of a million dollars in income tax-free.

Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenf0rd) said he wants to take that small business tax deduction from the first $250,000 in income down to $100,000 – which he says still provides incentives for small businesses to reinvest.

“We think that when you get above that number, it starts to stray a little bit and we’re probably taking care of some folks that are putting it in the bank or putting it in their pocket," Householder said.

Democrats have been calling for a change in this deduction for years, saying that it’s been allowing many one-person businesses and partnerships to take billions in tax credits without creating any jobs.

