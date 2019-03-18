House Dems Push Their Priorities As Budget Talks Begin

By 13 seconds ago
  • Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron), House minority leader, surrounded by members of the Democratic caucus, rolls out the “Ohio Promise” plan.
    Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron), House minority leader, surrounded by members of the Democratic caucus, rolls out the “Ohio Promise” plan.
    Andy Chow

As the Ohio House prepares to hold hearings on Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed operating budget, Democratic members want to make sure their priorities are considered. Issues including a higher minimum wage, paid family leave, and health care security are all part of what the Dems call the “Ohio Promise” plan. 

Democrats say Ohio has the promise of rewarding hard work.

"If you work hard, you can get ahead. This means fighting for better and equal wages for all Ohioans. Expanding opportunity for women and minority business owners. And working together to put money back into the pockets of working families," says Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington).

The House minority caucus is in an interesting position since half of Republican Speaker Larry Householder’s votes came from Democrats.

That being said, House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes believes their plan can appeal to all of the state’s top leaders.

“We are hopeful the speaker, the governor, the Senate president will take a hold of our thoughts and ideas because I would hope they are just as concerned with the things that we are and are willing to work with us to make sure Ohio is a place where everyone would want to stay, remain, and move to if necessary,” says Sykes.

The Democrats’ list also includes fewer rules on wind farms, automatic voter registration and restrictions on a tax deduction that allows small businesses to take their first $250,000 of income tax free.

Tags: 
FY 20-21 Budget
House Democrats
Emilia Sykes

Related Content

Governor Unveils First Budget, With Priority On Kids And No Tax Hikes - Or Cuts

By & Mar 15, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine gestures at his budget unveiling, as Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and budget director Kimberly Murnieks stand nearby.
Karen Kasler

March 15 was the deadline for Gov. Mike DeWine to release his two-year budget. He’d already unveiled several proposals, but now more is known about his priorities in his $69 billion budget, and how he says he’ll pay for them.

Larry Householder Elected Ohio House Speaker, Ousting Ryan Smith

By & Jo Ingles & Andy Chow & Dan Konik Jan 7, 2019
Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) was defeated by now-Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).

In an unprecedented vote, the Ohio House has elected a new speaker, rejecting the Republican who had been serving in that position since June, when the previous speaker resigned.

DeWine's Budget Doesn't Bet On Money From Sports Gambling

By 16 hours ago
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Gov. Mike DeWine and OBM Director Kimberly Murnieks unveiled DeWine's first budget Friday.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll pay for the spending in his $69 billion dollar budget with economic growth – not new taxes or fees. And he’s also not counting on a source of revenue several lawmakers have been hoping to secure since a big U.S. Supreme Court decision last year.

DeWine Calls For 30 New Drug Courts In Ohio

By Mar 12, 2019
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine will propose the creation of 30 new specialty dockets, known as drug courts, as part of his budget expected to be officially released Friday. The move is one of DeWine's first major announcements when it comes to fighting the opioid crisis.