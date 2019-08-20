Householder Says Passing DeWine's Gun Regulations Will Be "Difficult"

By 5 minutes ago
  • House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
    House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
    Dan Konik

The gun regulation portion of Gov. Mike DeWine's plan to reduce gun violence will likely meet resistance in the Ohio House. Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says his members of the Republican-controlled chamber have several areas of concern.

The plan includes expanded background checks and DeWine's version of the "Red Flag Law" which allows courts to confiscate guns from potentially dangerous people.

Householder says among the concerns is the three-day period between a request to confiscate guns and a court hearing.

"To me, that's giving someone a heads up to do bad things," says Householder, adding that the current procedure through law enforcement investigations ensures due process.

As for background checks, DeWine's plan would expand those checks for online and gun show sales, closing the "Gun Show Loophole." Householder says that focuses on personal transfers which he says cannot be practically applied. 

"Two people who are going to sell each other a gun have to agree that 'we're gonna call into a background information center' or something. And the other question I have is, again, the system has to be right for it to work. I think that we have some flaws in our system that need correcting."

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) says his concerns about DeWine’s version of a "Red Flag Law" have been alleviated. DeWine’s 17-point plan, announced a few days after the mass shooting in Dayton, also includes background checks, mental health initiatives and social media monitoring.

Tags: 
guns
Dayton shooting

Related Content

Lehner Calling On Fellow GOP Lawmakers To Support "Common Sense" Gun Regulations

By Aug 9, 2019
Andy Chow

State senators are reintroducing a "Red Flag" bill with the support of Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering) who says she's no longer satisfied with the status quo.

Gun Groups Offer Differing Takes On DeWine's Proposed Regulations

By Aug 7, 2019
Dan Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) has said he wants input from gun rights advocates as he works on his plan to reduce gun violence, but some of Ohio's largest groups seem to be split on his proposal.

Gun Regulation Group Wants More Details On DeWine's Plan

By Aug 8, 2019
A memorial was left on the steps of the Ohio Statehouse to honor the victims killed in the mass shooting in Dayton on Sunday with a sign that read "How Many More?" (
Andy Chow

Gun regulation advocates say they're ready to start working with Gov. Mike DeWine and other lawmakers to pass what they call "common sense" measures.