Jordan Out Of Ohio US Senate Race To Replace Portman

  • U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) shakes hands with U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-04, Urbana) in 2019.
A big development in the upcoming race for US Senate in 2022, with Republican incumbent Rob Portman saying he's no longer running. One high profile possible candidate is out.

A spokesman for Congressman Jim Jordan (R-04, Urbana) says he won't be running for Portman's seat. But the spokesman says Jordan, a strong ally of former President Trump who won re-election by almost a two to one margin, will run for his seat again, though his district may look different after Congressional lines are redrawn this year.

This is considered a huge break in that race for the Republicans who want to run. That list of potential candidates could include Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken, former state treasurer and 2012 failed Senate candidate Josh Mandel, and former Congressman and failed 2018 candidate for governor Jim Renacci, though he may be thinking of challenging Gov. Mike DeWine again.

On the Democratic side, Dayton mayor Nan Whaley has already said she’s not running for re-election to that office, and Youngstown area Congressman Tim Ryan and former Columbus mayor Michael Coleman are saying they’re interested – along with a new name in political circles, former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.


 

