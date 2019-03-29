Key Lawmaker Says Not To Expect A "Right To Work" Bill Anytime Soon

By 1 hour ago
  • Rep. John Becker (R-Cincinnati) testifies for
    Rep. John Becker (R-Cincinnati) testifies for "right to work" in November 2018
    Karen Kasler

One of Ohio’s key supporters of the controversial anti-union measure “right to work” says he’s not going to push for it anymore. 

 

Republican Rep. John Becker says he still supports the idea of not requiring workers to join a union in order to get a job and has proposed so-called “right to work” measures in the past. But he won’t push for it in this General Assembly.

“I see no opportunity to pass "right to work"  in the near future in the state of Ohio," Becker says.

Becker says House Speaker Larry Householder is friendly to unions and Gov. Mike DeWine has threatened to veto a Right to Work bill if it came to him. Becker says he knows there are still some of his fellow lawmakers who support it. He notes a proposed provision that would have changed the prevailing wage in Ohio also failed.

Tags: 
Right to Work
John Becker

Related Content

Union Members Pack Hearing On Public Employee Union Dues Bill That's Seen As "Right To Work" Measure

By Nov 13, 2018
Karen Kasler

Members of the Ohio House came back to work for their first day since the election to face a room packed with opponents of a bill on public employee unions. The bill may not go far, but union members were determined to show their opposition.

Kasich Opens Midwest States' Workforce Summit, Says Ohio Won't Join Those That Are "Right To Work"

By Sep 19, 2018
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich talked about one of his favorite subjects – partnering with community colleges to develop workers’ high tech skills – as he opened the Midwestern Governors Association workforce summit Wednesday.  But he also talked about what he says won’t be changing when it comes to Ohio’s workforce.

State's Largest Public Employees Union Says Threat To Sue Over "Fair Share" Wage Deduction Unneeded

By Jul 6, 2018
Twitter: @ocsea

A national group that advocates for so-called “right to work” policies is threatening to sue Ohio if it doesn’t stop collecting dues from state workers who are not union members, following last month’s US Supreme Court decision on the issue. But the state’s largest public employee union says the threat is unnecessary – and went to the wrong agency anyway.

Obhof: SCOTUS Ruling Seems To Decide "Right To Work"

By Jun 29, 2018
Karen Kasler

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on union laws caused a national stir and sent a shock wave to labor groups in Ohio. Some Republican lawmakers have been trying to pass bills around unions and collective bargaining for years. According to the top Senate leader, now they no longer have to, in regards to the public sector.

The Effort To Put "Right To Work" Issues On Ohio Ballot

By Jan 23, 2018
Jo Ingles

Two of the more conservative Republican lawmakers at the Statehouse want to put six different issues before voters that would make Ohio a so-called “right to work” state and eliminate prevailing wage. 