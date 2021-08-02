-
Five state employees have filed a lawsuit in federal court, claiming their rights have been violated by being required to pay union dues.Four employees…
One of Ohio’s key supporters of the controversial anti-union measure “right to work” says he’s not going to push for it anymore. Republican Rep. John…
Union Members Pack Hearing On Public Employee Union Dues Bill That's Seen As "Right To Work" MeasureMembers of the Ohio House came back to work for their first day since the election to face a room packed with opponents of a bill on public employee…
Gov. John Kasich talked about one of his favorite subjects – partnering with community colleges to develop workers’ high tech skills – as he opened the…
A national group that advocates for so-called “right to work” policies is threatening to sue Ohio if it doesn’t stop collecting dues from state workers…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on union laws caused a national stir and sent a shock wave to labor groups in Ohio. Some Republican lawmakers have been…
Two of the more conservative Republican lawmakers at the Statehouse want to put six different issues before voters that would make Ohio a so-called “right…
In each of the last two legislative sessions, at least one Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill that would change the rules for union dues and…
Once again, a bill that would allow Ohioans to opt out of union representation for public sector jobs has been introduced at the Ohio Statehouse.…
A bill has been introduced in the Ohio legislature that would, if passed, make Ohio a so-called "right to work" state for private businesses.The crowd…