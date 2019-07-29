LaRose Says St. Patrick's Day Primary Might Require Local Adaptations

Ohio’s top elections official wants county election leaders to be proactive in planning for the 2020 Presidential Primary, especially since it’ll take place on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day. Which means voters may see some changes.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he’s confident that all of Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections will find a way to conduct a fair, efficient, and accessible primary next March.

He also says local officials need to start thinking now about potential conflicts with St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

“If they’ve got a polling location that’s along a parade route then they have time now to move it. If they have a large contingent of their poll workers that are gonna take that day to do something else then they have an opportunity to recruit people,” says LaRose.

Since this could mean some regular polling locations will change, voters should look for updates on the Secretary of State’s website.

LaRose adds that other potential conflicts can be avoided if people vote early, either by mail or in person.

Tags: 
2020 presidential primary
st. patrick's day

