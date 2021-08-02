2020 presidential primary

-
Ohio’s first all-mail-in primary is done, after absentee voting was extended following the closure of polling places just before in person voting was…
If you're still waiting on an absentee primary ballot to arrive in the mail, election officials say you're not alone. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says…
A voting rights organization says there are potentially a lot fewer voters who will cast ballots this year compared to the presidential primary four years…
Ohio officials say the state's vote-by-mail process is safe and not corrupt, in contrast to President Donald Trump's recent comments during a press…
Ohio lawmakers created the new vote-by-mail timeline after in-person voting on Election Day was canceled over coronavirus concerns but voter rights…
The ACLU of Ohio has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio claiming the new absentee voting extension is…
The bill that made some changes across state law related to coronavirus also set a new ending for the Ohio primary, after polling places were shut down…
In a strong showing of unity, state lawmakers have unanimously passed a bill making a lot of changes in state law related to the response to coronavirus –…
Lawmakers have a lot to do in the two days they’ve planned to be at the Statehouse this week – picking a new date for the delayed Ohio primary, setting a…
The decision to postpone Ohio's primary has stirred up legal challenges including a state supreme court lawsuit filed by the Ohio Democratic Party. But…