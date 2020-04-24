LaRose Urges Postal Service To Speed Up Absentee Ballot Deliveries

By 16 minutes ago
  • Secretary of State Frank LaRose
    Secretary of State Frank LaRose
    Andy Chow

If you're still waiting on an absentee primary ballot to arrive in the mail, election officials say you're not alone. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he's been fielding reports from around Ohio that the postal system is taking longer than usual to deliver the mail, including absentee ballots.

Time is running out for voters to fill out their absentee ballots and mail them back with a postmark of April 27, which can also be dropped off at county boards of elections by April 28.

LaRose says he's been working with congressional leaders to encourage the U.S. Postal Service to speed up the delivery of those ballots.

"They need to make sure they're able to deliver a vote-by-mail election in the first state that's really done it since the beginning of this pandemic," says LaRose.

There is another option. A voter can still cast a provisional ballot at their county board of elections in-person on April 28. LaRose laid out the requirements for local boards of elections in a directive sent on April 17. LaRose, who advocated for a longer election window, has said this is something voters can do if they didn't receive their absentee ballots in the mail. 

Tags: 
2020 presidential primary
Frank LaRose

Related Content

Voting Rights Group Says This Primary's Vote Total So Far Is Just Half Of 2016's

By Apr 17, 2020
Dan Konik

A voting rights organization says there are potentially a lot fewer voters who will cast ballots this year compared to the presidential primary four years ago. The group looked at totals so far for the March 17 primary that has been extended to April 28.

Responding To Trump's Comments, DeWine Says Ohio's Vote-By-Mail System Is Safe

By Apr 8, 2020
A stack of Ohio's newest "I Voted" stickers sit in a basket at the Franklin County Board of Elections office in Columbus.
Karen Kasler

Ohio officials say the state's vote-by-mail process is safe and not corrupt, in contrast to President Donald Trump's recent comments during a press briefing and on Twitter.

How To Vote-By-Mail In Ohio's Extended Primary

By Apr 1, 2020
A stack of Ohio's newest "I Voted" stickers sit in a basket at the Franklin County Board of Elections office in Columbus.
Karen Kasler

Ohio lawmakers created the new vote-by-mail timeline after in-person voting on Election Day was canceled over coronavirus concerns but voter rights advocates fear the deadline of April 28 still does not give people enough time to cast a ballot.