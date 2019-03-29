Lawmakers Locked In Stalemate Over Gas Tax Increase

By 19 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik

The clock is ticking as Ohio lawmakers only have until Sunday to pass a transportation budget, but they’re jammed in a stalemate over the gas tax increase. 

There are other obstacles toward an agreement, such as eliminating front license plates and fees on hybrid and electric vehicles.

But the gas tax hike is the main one. The House reached a deal with Gov. Mike DeWine to set the tax increase at 11 cents, making the state gas tax total 39-cents a gallon. That version would also hike the diesel tax to 48-cents a gallon.

But the Senate wouldn’t accept that deal, keeping their proposal of a 6-cent increase in place.

DeWine has insisted that the state needs to increase the gas tax in order to cover the increasing costs of repairing and maintaining Ohio’s roads and bridges.

Tags: 
gas tax
transportation budget

Ohio House And Gov. DeWine Agree On Gas Tax But Senate Does Not

By 16 hours ago
Nexus 7, Shutterstock.com

Ohio lawmakers haven’t been able to come to an agreement over how much to raise the state’s gas tax. The committee of House and Senate lawmakers will meet again Friday morning, trying to come up with a workable plan. And they need to do that soon.

Ohio Lawmakers Still Haven't Come To An Agreement Over Gas Taxes

By Mar 28, 2019
Dan Konik, Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio lawmakers continue to work behind closed doors on hammering out an agreement over how much to increase Ohio’s gas tax. 

Senate Transportation Budget Includes Change To Low-Income Tax Credit

By Mar 27, 2019

As lawmakers are working out differences in their transportation budgets, there’s one thing in the Senate’s version that doesn’t seem to have anything to do with transportation – a change in a tax credit designed for low-income people. But it’s being tied to the increase in the gas tax.