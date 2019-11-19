Lawmakers Pass Tax Break Bills, But Also Say They're Concerned About Them

By 1 minute ago
  • Karen Kasler

State lawmakers have touted their support of a bill that eliminates the so-called “pink tax” on feminine hygiene products and gives a tax credit to teachers buying supplies. It also restores a $250,000 income tax break for lawyers and lobbyists. 

And it can seem to be a mixed message Republican leaders are sending on tax policy.

This year bills have been introduced to exempt from sales tax nonprofit gym memberships, boat storage fees and children’s diapers – and one to expand the list of exempt items in the sales tax holiday weekend in August.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenville) admitted he likes a bill to make textbooks sales tax free, but said he’s concerned.

“Whenever you exempt certain people or certain classes because of their business activities or because of something they possibly are buying, it’s going to be very difficult for us in the future to get to that low tax rate because we have all these exemptions and credits," Householder said.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said he wants to hear the merits of these proposals.

“I’m, generally speaking, not in favor of carve outs. I think that the ‘pink tax’ was different because that was a medical necessity and something half the population basically has to do," Obhof said.

Eliminating the $250,000 income tax break for lawyers and lobbyists was part of the budget, but then was restored because Householder said state tax forms don’t include occupations, so there was no way to enforce it.

The progressive leaning Policy Matters Ohio estimated keeping that break just for those two occupations could save the state $25 million a year. But it says that small business tax deduction for LLCs, partnerships and others overall adds up to a billion dollars a year.

Tags: 
income tax cut
small business income tax cut
sales tax
Sales Tax Holiday

Related Content

Ohio House Votes To Restore Income Tax Break To Lobbyists And Lawyers

By Oct 10, 2019
Ohio Statehouse
Statehouse News Bureau

The Ohio House has unanimously reversed that, passing a bill that would restore that tax break for those professions.

Progressive Group Calls For Lawmakers To Look At Small Business Tax Break When Balancing Budget

By May 5, 2017
Karen Kasler

While members of the House say the state budget they passed is balanced, Senators are worried they’re going to have to cut as much as $400 million from it.  One research group is hoping lawmakers will look at closing some tax breaks before taking an ax to state programs.

DeWine Urges Lawmakers To Restore Small Business Tax Deduction To $250,000

By Jun 5, 2019
Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), Gov. Mike DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) speak at a news conference in April 2019.
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine says he wants lawmakers to erase a change made to a small business tax deduction. It allows many sole proprietorships, partnerships and other small operations to take the first quarter million dollars of their income tax free.  DeWine spoke about it before the National Federation of Independent Business Ohio.

Ohio House Votes To Eliminate The "Pink Tax"

By Dec 5, 2018
Shane Walker

Democratic lawmakers in the Ohio House who have been pushing for years to eliminate sales tax for feminine hygiene products were finally able to get it through – and nearly unanimously. But this time, it was part of a larger tax related bill.