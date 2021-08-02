-
Going back to school will be different this year but there’s one thing that won’t change. Ohioans will still be able to take advantage of a tax-free…
-
State lawmakers have touted their support of a bill that eliminates the so-called “pink tax” on feminine hygiene products and gives a tax credit to…
-
Some kids are going back to school this week in Ohio along with items bought during the state’s annual sales tax holiday two weekends ago. Ohio is one of…
-
Back-to-school shoppers around Ohio can take advantage of a statewide sales tax holiday this weekend starting today through Sunday.Items exempt from state…
-
Lawmakers have sent to Gov. John Kasich a bill that would make a permanent sales tax holiday one weekend in August, replacing the temporary one Ohioans…
-
Ohio is the only Midwest state that’s had a sales tax holiday for the last three years. And now the Senate has unanimously approved a bill that would…
-
If you need to buy some school supplies for the kids or even some new clothes for yourself, this might be the weekend to do it. You won’t pay sales tax on…
-
The state’s retailers are pushing lawmakers to put in place permanently a three-day sales tax holiday in August for clothing and school supplies. And they…