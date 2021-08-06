Ohio's Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday Is Going On Now

Tax-free back-to-school shopping returns this weekend.

Beginning today and through Sunday, Ohioans can shop for clothing and designated school supplies without paying sales tax on those items. Lora Miller with the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants says retailers lost out on sales last year when many schools stayed virtual, but businesses are expecting a lot of shoppers this weekend.

“Last year people were very leery because of COVID-19. The in-person shopping experience wasn’t necessarily ideal. So, we fully expect people, now that they are more comfortable with in-store shopping than they were last year, we expect a lot of people to take advantage of the opportunity this weekend,” Miller says.

Miller says retailers always look forward to this weekend because people from out of state will travel to Ohio to shop. The holiday typically results in $19 to $20 million in lost sales tax.