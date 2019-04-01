Lawmakers Propose Conceal-Carry With No Permit Or Training, As In 16 Other States

Once again, state lawmakers will be considering a bill that would allow people over 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training.

The bill has been sponsored several times since 1995, when Rep. Ron Hood (R-Ashville) first brought it forward. This time, he’s teamed up with fellow conservative Republican Tom Brinkman (R-Cincinnati) and 25 other co-sponsors.

Hood spoke about the “constitutional carry” bill in a video for the group Ohio Gun Owners, and said the conceal-carry rules don’t make any sense.

“Criminals don’t go through background checks. The only purpose of having a permit is for law-abiding citizens to do a background check, and the criminals don’t get background checks," Hood said in the video.

The bill would also eliminate the eight hours of training permit holders need.

Gov. Mike DeWine has indicated he’d support it.

Sixteen states have a similar law.