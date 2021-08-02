concealed carry law

-
Ohioans who have been deemed by a court to be mentally incompetent are not allowed to possess firearms or have concealed carry licenses. Yet a recent…
The bill that would allow Ohioans to carry concealed weapons without requiring training or a permit has passed a House committee. The measure, which is…
Lawmakers and dozens of opponents to a pro-gun bill squared off in an Ohio House committee over so-called “Constitutional Carry," HB178, which allows…
Once again, state lawmakers will be considering a bill that would allow people over 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training. The bill…
The House has voted to change the rules by which Ohio’s 550,000 licensed concealed carry weapons holders have to tell police that they’re armed. Rep.…
State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons into gun free zones without being criminally liable. The…
A group of advocates is pushing for more gun control legislation, even as state lawmakers are debating several pro-gun bills. And the Ohio Coalition for…
Governor Signs Bills Allowing Guns In Daycares And On Campuses, And Banning Local Minimum Wage HikesGov. John Kasich spoke to Ohio’s electoral college, and then signed his name to a stack of bills passed by state lawmakers in the last two weeks. Among…
The Senate has passed a bill that makes it possible for people to carry concealed weapons onto college campuses and into daycares. The bill allows college…
In the wake of Monday’s attack, students from the Ohio State University are adding a unique perspective to a bill that would lift the automatic concealed…