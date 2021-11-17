Ohio House passes bill that allows adults to carry concealed guns without permits

Just after voting to allow teachers and school staff to be armed with only 20 hours of concealed carry and other training, the Ohio House has passed another gun bill. The Republican-backed measure allows adults to carry concealed weapons in public without first having to get licenses for them.

Republican Representative Haraz Ghanbari says the bill allows people 21 and older to carry a concealed weapon – just as the constitution dictates.

“There’s nothing within the constitution that says you have the right to bear arms only if you take the following training courses. It doesn’t say that," Ghanbari says.

But Democratic Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney said some people who can’t get concealed carry permits now will be able to carry under this bill.

Democrats and the Fraternal Order of Police have opposed it. The bill now goes to the Senate.