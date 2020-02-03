Lawsuit Filed Against State Over Recent Changes To EdChoice Program

By 9 minutes ago
  • Aaron Baer, President, Citizens for Community Values
    Aaron Baer, President, Citizens for Community Values
    Jo Ingles

A suit has been filed in the Ohio Supreme Court by families who are affected by the legislature’s recently imposed 60-day moratorium on vouchers for the state’s EdChoice private school program. 

The President of Citizens for Community Values, Aaron Baer, says he represents parents and private schools who have been harmed by the law pushing the EdChoice window from Feb 1 to April 1. Baer says the newly passed law is also unenforceable because it lacks an emergency clause that would allow it take effect right away.

“The manner in which they addressed this is unconstitutional.  And what they did, in particular, is hurting a lot of families and it should not have come to this," Baer says.

Baer says the changes are tough for families who had planned to participate in the program. 

“These families and these schools do not have multi-million dollar taxpayer funded budgets. They are living check to check, year by year, month by month.”

The House and Senate passed the 60 day freeze on applications for EdChoice after both chambers had a disagreement over how to proceed with legislation to change the program.

Tags: 
Citizens for Community Values
Aaron Baer
edchoice

Related Content

Deal Could Take Many Schools Off Voucher List, As Group Threatens Lawsuit

By Jan 21, 2020
Crystal Brown, left, comforts her 15 year old daughter Josephine Brown-Walker as she talks about her EdChoice voucher, which allows her to attend a Christian high school in Columbus.
Karen Kasler

Lawmakers who’ve wanted to stop the impending explosion in the number of school buildings where students will be eligible for the state’s largest private school voucher program say there’s a deal in the works. But parents and students already in the EdChoice program want it to stay and expand.

Lawmakers Debate Religious Expression In Ohio's Schools

By Nov 21, 2019
Palidachan, Shutterstock.com

Some Ohio lawmakers are backing a bill passed by the House that they say protects the religious rights of students. Opponents say it’s unnecessary and would hurt the academic integrity of schools.

Statehouse Lawmakers Want To Pass A Resolution That Condemns Pornography

By Jul 9, 2019
Shutterstock.com

As the state’s budget crisis drags on into a second week, a resolution has been introduced in the legislature that declares pornography a public health crisis. One fifth of representatives in the Republican-dominated House, all conservative Republicans, have signed onto it.

Republican Candidates For Governor Each Take On Kasich At Conservative Republican Forum

By Oct 9, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

The four candidates vying to be the Republican nominee in next year’s governor’s race sat down for separate twenty-minute interviews last night in a Columbus church before a crowd of more than 500 people.  And there was one theme in particular that stood out – and it was about the man they all want to succeed.